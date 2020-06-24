Latest in Gear

Image credit: Electrify America

Electrify America’s first cross-country EV charging route is complete

It stretches 2,700 miles from Washington DC to LA.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
44m ago
Electrify America EV charging map
Electrify America

Taking a cross-country roadtrip in your electric vehicle is a little more feasible thanks to Electrify America. Its first coast to coast EV fast charging route is now complete, and the company plans to have another route finished by September. The routes provide high-powered chargers to all EV brands, and on average, the stations are spaced about 70 miles apart, so EV owners can travel beyond a single charge without being stranded.

The first route stretches over 2,700 miles from Washington DC to Los Angeles. It follows Interstates 15 and 70 and passes through 11 states. The second route will connect Jacksonville and San Diego.

“Electrify America’s primary goal has always been to advance electric vehicle adoption in the U.S., and that starts by instilling feelings of confidence and freedom in consumers when it comes to EV ownership,” said Anthony Lambkin, director of operations at Electrify America. “The completion of our first cross-country route is a significant step towards that goal – by making long-distance travel in an EV a reality, we hope to encourage more consumers to make the switch to electric.”

Electrify America already has routes along the East and West coasts, and with these new routes it will be even easier for EV owners to travel farther. This is especially important for non-Tesla owners. Tesla’s Supercharger network already covers much of the country and has some trip-planning tools. Those chargers are only available to Tesla customers. In contrast, Electrify America’s chargers are “open” to all EVs.

