Department of Homeland Security tells US businesses to avoid Chinese tech

The Department of Homeland Security has today published a report saying US companies should avoid “data services and equipment” from companies in China. The 15-page report says that businesses are exposing “themselves and their customers to heightened risk” when dealing with the People’s Republic. That includes sharing data flows to servers and companies in the country, as well as using devices created by companies with “an ownership nexus in the PRC.”

Broadly speaking, the report repeats the two major objections that US officials have raised about US companies using Chinese technology. Firstly, that the country’s new legal regime can order people to divulge confidential information to officials. Secondly, that Chinese companies which benefit from the government’s financial and technical support cannot be seen as neutral. The risk that officials can quietly order the inclusion of backdoors or easily exploited vulnerabilities make government surveillance easy.