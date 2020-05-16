Bungie is about to address one of Destiny 2’s longstanding problems: namely, a system that discourages you from trying new equipment. As of season 11 in June, armor and weapons will have (via Polygon) a maximum Power level for the infusions you use to upgrade their effectiveness. Nearly all Legendary items will have a cap high enough that they’re useful in high-Power activities for up to a year. After that, you’ll have to switch to newer gear if you want to remain effective.

Exotic weapons won’t have caps, Bungie said. There will also be higher Power levels for armor and weapons you picked up during the Garden of Salvation or Last Wish raids, although it’s clear you’ll eventually have to move on as well.