'Destiny 2' will finally support crossplay in 2021

It's just arrived natively to the Xbox Series X/S and PS5.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Bungie

Now that Destiny 2 is available on next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, the big question is: When is crossplay coming? While Bungie previously said it would arrive next year at the earliest, the developer has now confirmed that cross-platform play will definitely be available sometime in 2021.

Bungie has gradually added cross-platform features including cross-save support last year. And with the game arriving on next-gen consoles, it now offers cross-generation play so that Xbox Series X/S users can play with Xbox One owners, for instance. However, it’s still a little surprising that full cross-play hasn’t been enabled yet given how many multiplayer games have gone that way over the last few years.

The game is now available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, and Stadia, so that would give Destiny 2 players a lot of potential rivals or teammates. However, crossplay could end up being a disaster if Bungie doesn’t do something about the cheating that’s been rampant on PC during Destiny 2 PvP play.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
