'Destiny 2' will finally support crossplay in 2021

Now that Destiny 2 is available on next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, the big question is: When is crossplay coming? While Bungie previously said it would arrive next year at the earliest, the developer has now confirmed that cross-platform play will definitely be available sometime in 2021.

Bungie has gradually added cross-platform features including cross-save support last year. And with the game arriving on next-gen consoles, it now offers cross-generation play so that Xbox Series X/S users can play with Xbox One owners, for instance. However, it’s still a little surprising that full cross-play hasn’t been enabled yet given how many multiplayer games have gone that way over the last few years.