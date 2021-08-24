‘Destiny 2’ The Witch Queen expansion heads to PC and consoles on February 22nd, 2022

Players will finally get the chance to face off against Savathûn.
August 24th, 2021
The Witch Queen
Bungie

The Witch Queen, Destiny’s 2 long-awaited fourth expansion, will launch on February 22nd, 2022, Bungie announced on Tuesday. The expansion will pit players against Savathûn. First mentioned in 2015’s The Taken King, the titular Witch Queen is a foe Destiny players have been waiting years to face. She’s the sister of Oryx, the Hive god players defeated in the aforementioned Taken King expansion, and a character Bungie has meticulously teased in strikes, in-game lore items and more.

In The Witch Queen, players will travel to Savathûn’s Throne World to face the Lucent Hive. Bungie is introducing a new crafting mechanic that will allow players to create their own custom weapons, complete with unique mods, shaders and stat combinations. The expansion will also add a new Glaive weapon type that allows players to complete melee combos, fire energy projectiles and deploy a shield. You won't find your first Glaive. Instead, you'll make it yourself using the new crafting mechanic. 

Bungie had originally planned to release The Witch Queen in 2021 but delayed the expansion to early 2022 at the start of the year. By the time the studio announced the decision, it had said it was already considering pushing back the expansion for the sake of “the health of the team.” In combination with other plans the studio had for 2021, the coronavirus pandemic made that decision easier.

The Witch Queen will launch simultaneously on Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. 

