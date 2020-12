Existing Disco Elysium owners, don’t fret: The Final Cut will be a free upgrade for anyone who owns the game already on PC or Mac.

Fans of innovative, open-world RPGs have been eagerly awaiting Disco Elysium’s console launch, and now it’s clear what’s taken so long. Full voice acting is a hell of an update, not to mention the fresh playable content.

Additionally, iam8bit is taking pre-orders for a Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Collector’s Edition that includes a vinyl Mind Totem sculpture, a 190-page hardbound art book, a physical copy of the game, and an illustrated fabric map of Martinaise. This’ll be available for PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and Switch, shipping some time in 2021. It costs $250.