Hit indie game 'Disco Elysium' is being turned into a TV series

Disco Elysium has been a critical hit in the game world, and now it’s poised to reach a wider audience. Developer ZA/UM and production house Dj2 Entertainment have unveiled plans for a TV series based on the detective RPG. It’s still very early and doesn’t have a distributor or even a writing team, but Dj2 is meeting potential writers in hopes of pitching the show later in 2020.

The ingredients are there for a promising series, at least. DE revolves around a detective trying to solve a crime that could provoke a civil war. Dj2 is also the same production company that brought the Sonic the Hedgehog movie to fruition, and has has movies and shows in the works for games like Life is Strange and Sleeping Dogs.