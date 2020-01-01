Latest in Gaming

Image credit: ZA/UM

Award-winning RPG 'Disco Elysium' is coming to Nintendo Switch

The popular detective RPG is getting portable gameplay.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Comments
60 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Disco Elysium
ZA/UM

Games developer ZA/UM has already confirmed that its hugely popular detective RPG Disco Elysium is coming to PSA and Xbox One this year — now it’s revealed it’s heading to Switch, too. In an interview with BBC 5live’s Game On podcast, the game’s art director Aleksander Rostov confirmed that he is in the middle of working on design documents ahead of migration to Nintendo’s console, while narrative lead Helen Hindpere added that, “It’s going to happen soon.”

The game has won a tranche of awards since its release last year — at the most recent BAFTA Games Awards, for example, it went home with the golden masks for music, narrative and debut game. That last one is a pretty impressive feat, too, since creator Robert Kurvitz had never produced a game before.

Centered on plot and conversations (there’s no combat here), Disco Elysium operates on dialogue trees and dice rolls (like D&D skill checks) to determine the outcome of the challenging scenarios you need to overcome to solve your cases. Sound too easy? ZA/UM introduced a mind-bending hardcore mode earlier this year which is not for the fainthearted.

 

In this article: Disco Elysium, Switch, hardcore, RPG, detective, game, news, gaming, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
60 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

WhatsApp imposes even stricter limits on message forwarding

WhatsApp imposes even stricter limits on message forwarding

View
The Morning After: NASCAR driver loses sponsor after 'rage quitting' esports race

The Morning After: NASCAR driver loses sponsor after 'rage quitting' esports race

View
Dell's XPS 15 and 17 leak with sleek new designs

Dell's XPS 15 and 17 leak with sleek new designs

View
Vizio SmartCast TVs add 30 new free TV channels

Vizio SmartCast TVs add 30 new free TV channels

View
NASCAR driver 'rage quits' esports race

NASCAR driver 'rage quits' esports race

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr