Discord voice chat is now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Following an Insider beta test that began in July , Discord voice chats are now available on all Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles . The integration allows Discord users on Xbox, PC and mobile to join the same voice channels. You’ll first need to link your Discord and Xbox accounts together to get started. If you already did that so that your Discord contacts could see your Gamertag , you’ll need to do so again because of the new voice permissions required to make the integration work. And then comes the complicated part.

Discord on Xbox works by transferring you and your voice chat from the platform to your console. As such, you can’t join a call directly from an Xbox. Instead, you’ll need to start your conversations on desktop or mobile and then use the Discord and Xbox apps to transfer the call. Once you’ve linked your accounts, you’ll see a new “Join on Xbox” button in Discord that allows you to begin that process. Tap the button and the Xbox app will open on your phone to ask you on what console you would like to continue your chat.