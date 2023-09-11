Disney channels are back on Spectrum after 12-day standoff
Subscribers will get access to ESPN's streaming service, plus ad-supported Disney+.
Spectrum owner and have resolved a dispute that prevented millions of customers from watching networks such as and through their cable provider since August 31. The companies that features some intriguing streaming-related perks for Spectrum subscribers. Those include access to the long-awaited , whenever that debuts, for those on a Spectrum TV Select plan.
Those subscribers will also have access to the ad-supported basic tier of in the coming months, while Spectrum TV Select Plus customers will be able to check out as part of their plan. According to , Charter will pay higher subscriber fees to Disney.
It seems that Charter customers having access to ad-supported versions of Disney's streaming services was a point of contention between the companies before they finally reached a deal. In the meantime, Disney started offering Hulu + Live TV for three months (the usual rate is $70) ahead of a price increase in October.
The newly forged agreement between Charter and Disney means that subscribers again have access to 19 of the latter's networks, including ABC-owned stations, the Disney Channel, FX and the Nat Geo Channel. Just in time for Monday Night Football, the full suite of ESPN networks is back as well. However, Spectrum subscribers are losing the ability to watch Baby TV, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FXM, FXX, Nat Geo Wild and Nat Geo Mundo through the cable service.