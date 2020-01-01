Disney confirms Star Wars series from 'Russian Doll' co-creator

Disney is making the most out of May the 4th (aka Star Wars Day) beyond a Mandalorian documentary and streaming Rise of Skywalker. On top of a new movie from Taika Waititi, the company has confirmed reports of a Disney+ Star Wars series from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland. The official news revealed precious little about what it entails, but did say Headland would be a showrunner, executive producer and writer.

The earlier Variety scoop claimed the series would be “female-centric” and wouldn’t be linked to the timelines of other Star Wars movies and shows.