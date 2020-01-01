Latest in Entertainment

Disney confirms Star Wars series from 'Russian Doll' co-creator

It's not saying much about what the Disney+ series will entail.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Leslye Headland attends Netflix's FYSEE event for "Russian Doll" at Netflix FYSEE at Raleigh Studios on June 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/WireImage)
Disney is making the most out of May the 4th (aka Star Wars Day) beyond a Mandalorian documentary and streaming Rise of Skywalker. On top of a new movie from Taika Waititi, the company has confirmed reports of a Disney+ Star Wars series from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland. The official news revealed precious little about what it entails, but did say Headland would be a showrunner, executive producer and writer.

The earlier Variety scoop claimed the series would be “female-centric” and wouldn’t be linked to the timelines of other Star Wars movies and shows.

This will be the fourth Star Wars original for Disney+, with a Rogue One prequel series and an Obi-Wan Kenobi show already queued up in addition to more episodes of The Mandalorian. Disney isn’t being shy about its strategy, then. Between this and Marvel shows, the company is betting that a sheer deluge of fresh material from well-known franchises will keep people subscribed to its online service.

