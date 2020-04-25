Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney

Disney+ will start streaming 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' on May 4th

The sequel trilogy finale will start streaming two months early.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
44m ago
Comments
191 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Disney

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will start streaming on Disney+ on May 4th — otherwise known as Star Wars Day. A listing for the final chapter in the sequel trilogy appeared earlier today on the Disney+ app before the company confirmed the date in a press release, saying it plans to start streaming the movie two months early.

On the same day, you’ll also be able to watch Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-part documentary series that will share a behind the scenes look at the development of The Mandalorian. The series finale of the popular Clone Wars animated series will also start streaming on May 4th. What’s more, the Disney+ app will get a small user interface makeover that week in honor of Star Wars.

Disney’s press release didn’t say exactly what time Rise of Skywalker will premiere, but it did note that it will start streaming one day later in the Netherlands due to the country’s Remembrance Day holiday. The Rise of Skywalker is the latest major Disney movie to make its way to the company’s streaming platform early. In March, Disney pushed up the release of Frozen 2, making it available to watch three months early. Of course, whether the early release of The Rise of Skywalker is a cause for celebration will largely depend on how you feel about the divisive movie.

In this article: Star Wars, Disney, Disney plus, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
191 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

China arrested former Huawei staff for talking about Iran deal online

China arrested former Huawei staff for talking about Iran deal online

View
Major 'The Last of Us Part II' leak appears to show pivotal cutscenes

Major 'The Last of Us Part II' leak appears to show pivotal cutscenes

View
Multiple antivirus apps are vulnerable to common security flaws

Multiple antivirus apps are vulnerable to common security flaws

View
Twitch has a problem with non-stop 'Valorant' streams

Twitch has a problem with non-stop 'Valorant' streams

View
Apple's HomePod is on sale for $205

Apple's HomePod is on sale for $205

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr