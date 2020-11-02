Disney+ confirms subscribers will get 'Mulan' on December 4th

On Friday, the live-action Mulan flick will be available via a “premium VOD” offer on Disney+ where subscribers can pay $30 to stream the flick at the same time it debuts in theaters worldwide. Current CEO Bob Chapek called the even a “one off” as the company gets this tentpole movie out, but it was unclear when it might be available without the fee.

Now, as analyst Rich Greenfield points out, the company’s FAQ has been updated and confirms earlier leaks that Mulan will be available as a part of the regular Disney+ package starting on December 4th.