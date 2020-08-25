DJI’s next smartphone gimbal might have a magnetic quick mount system

With each iteration of its smartphone gimbal, DJI makes significant hardware improvements. When the company introduced its Osmo Mobile 3, it made the gimbal foldable and redesigned its shape so that it didn’t block the charging and audio ports like the Osmo 2. One of the biggest complaints with the Osmo 3 was the attachment mechanism, so it makes sense that it would be DJI’s focus this time around.

As for software, it looks like there’s a new dynamic zoom that automatically zooms out as the camera moves forward. Aside from that, we can expect Osmo Mobile 3 features, like gesture controls and hyperlapse, to carry over.

According to WinFuture, the new device will cost just under €150 (about $177) and come with a 2450 mAh battery that will last up to 15 hours.