DJI’s next smartphone gimbal might have a magnetic quick mount system

It looks like DJI is preparing to launch a new smartphone gimbal. A leak shared by WinFuture shows a short video of a redesigned gimbal, which may be named Osmo Mobile 4, or OM 4. As The Verge points out, the standout feature of the new device is what appears to be a magnetic mounting mechanism that will allow users to quickly attach their phones.
DJI Osmo Mobile 4 #DJI #OM4 #OsmoMobile4 pic.twitter.com/0odN7NyuN6— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 25, 2020
With the Osmo Mobile 3, users had to slide their phones into a claw mount on the gimbal. That was a bit cumbersome and ate up seconds of filming time. Images shared by WinFuture show a magnetic strip and a magnetic ring pre-attached to the back of a phone, both of which snap onto the new gimbal.