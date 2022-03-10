DJI's Mavic Air 2 Fly More combo pack is 20 percent off today only

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

As the weather gets warmer and spring approaches, many of us will be spending more time outside. If you're looking for a new gadget that you can bring with you on family outings, DJI's Mavic Air 2 could be a good option — especially now that it's on sale at Amazon. The online retailer has knocked 20 percent off the Fly More combo pack, which includes a bunch of extra things in addition to the drone, bringing the whole thing down to $789. The discount is only good for today, but it allows you to get a plethora of handy accessories essentially for free, since the drone on its own costs $799.

Here's what you're getting in the combo pack: the Mavic Air 2 drone, a remote control, three flight batteries, extra low-noise propellers, RC cables, a battery charger and charging hub, a shoulder bag and a few additional accessories. Ultimately, you're getting everything you'd need to take the drone with you on your next trip and, if you plan correctly, enough battery power to keep it in the sky for a long time.

DJI came out with the Mavic Air 2 in 2020 as a follow-up to the original Mavic Air of 2018. It has a lot of updates when compared to its predecessor, key among them being its extended flight time of 34 minutes. DJI achieved that by outfitting the drone with electronic speed controllers, a new battery and a refined design. The Mavic Air 2's camera uses a 1/2-inch Quad Bayer sensor and can shoot up to 48-megapixel images and 4K video at 60fps.

In addition to new safety features, the Mavic Air 2 has a number of fun features that both newbie and experienced drone pilots will enjoy experimenting with. The "scene recognition" feature can detect sunset, blue skies, snow, grass and trees and automatically adjust camera settings to shoot the best photos and videos possible. FocusTrack has a number of improvements, too, including better a Point of Interest 3.0 feature that has better surface recognition and dynamic tracking. While nearly $800 is still a lot of money to drop on a high-tech toy, it's a great deal if you want a solid DJI drone with as many useful accessories as possible.

