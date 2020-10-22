Feds blame Russia, Iran for election misinformation and threatening emails

At a press conference on Wednesday evening, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told reporters that two foreign actors, Iran and Russia, have been identified as taking actions to interfere in the US elections. Ratcliffe claimed the two have obtained voter data (which the Florida Secretary of State notes is publicly available), and specifically blamed Iran for emails sent to Florida Democrats that claimed to be from “Proud Boys” and contained threats goading them to vote for Donald Trump.

"You should be confident that your vote counts. Early, unverified claims to the contrary should be viewed with a healthy dose of skepticism," FBI Dir. Wray says. "If you suspect criminal activity, we ask that you report that information to your local FBI field office." pic.twitter.com/4ByGYiZzO3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 22, 2020

Ratcliffe claimed this effort was an attempt to hurt Trump’s campaign, but did not specify how. The Washington Post reported that the right-wing Proud Boys group had been dropped by Google Cloud, and its domain was open to spoofing as a result.