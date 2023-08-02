Dog of Duty makes a triumphant return in ‘Modern Warfare II’

Activision is bringing dogs (and one Dogg) back to Call of Duty. A decade after the debut of Riley, the faithful canine companion in Call of Duty: Ghosts, you can now take Merlin, the good boy pictured above, with you for quality companionship and savage finishing moves in season five (BlackCell) of CoD: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0.

Activision says Merlin the Dog is an optional companion in multiplayer, battle Royale and DMZ modes. “[Merlin] provides the unparalleled benefit of companionship along with a devastating Finishing Move,” the announcement blog post reads. Strangely, players strap the canine to their belts when he isn’t in use. You can glimpse one of Merlin’s brutal finishes in the trailer below.

Activision stresses that “tactical pets” like Merlin can’t be harmed in the game. And since he’s only there for finishing moves and friendship, he doesn’t appear to provide a competitive advantage.

Activision

If you’re less into canines and more into D-O-Double Gs, Activision also has you covered. Snoop Dogg returns to the franchise, joining fellow hip-hop powerhouse Nicki Minaj, after his last appearance as an add-on for Call of Duty: Vanguard in 2022. A new season five operator bundle (including two skins) lets you play as the Long Beach rapper and cannabis connoisseur with a loadout that includes a “Toke Force 141” SMG, “Snoop Hustle” finishing move and “High Rider” hatchback vehicle skin.

Season five of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 is available beginning today across all platforms. The BlackCell tier of Battle Pass, required to enjoy canine companionship, costs $30.