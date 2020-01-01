DOJ accuses WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange of recruiting hackers

The Justice Department is levelling more accusations against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange — though not new charges. Officials have filed a superseding indictment against Assange that maintains the earlier 18 counts of computer intrusion and Espionage Act violations, but adds claims that he recruited hackers, including people from Anonymous and LulzSec.

Most notably, the DOJ alleges that Assange talked to a LulzSec leader (who’d already turned FBI informant) in 2012 and provided a list of hacking targets for a document sweep. He reportedly encouraged the LulzSec leader to target the CIA, NSA and New York Times, arguing that theses organizations’ hacked materials would be more “impactful,” according to the DOJ.