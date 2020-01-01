The Trump campaign is testing the limits of Facebook's election ad rules

Facebook recently imposed stricter rules for political ads prior to the election. The company isn’t accepting new political ads, and has said that it won’t allow candidates to run ads that prematurely declare victory.
Now Donald Trump is putting those policies to the test. CNBC spotted a new Facebook ad from Trump’s campaign that could be interpreted as a declaration of victory. “President Trump is STILL your President,” the text of the ad reads. It also includes a video with Trump’s face superimposed over an animated Teletubbies-style sun rising over a field while a voice shouts the same message.