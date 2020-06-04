Latest in Gaming

Image credit: ID Software

'Doom' and 'Doom II' are free for some Chromebook owners

Only for a limited time.
Ann Smajstrla
1h ago
Comments
77 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

video game
ID Software

Chromebook ownership has its perks, which includes offers on a rotating selection of apps and games. Now, Doom and Doom II are available for free on Chromebooks for a limited time. The offer isn’t available to every Chromebook user, so check the perks page to see if you qualify (via Android Police).

The Doom games are the classic ‘90s versions released by Bethesda (not the 2016 reboot), and they’re usually $4.99 each. It’s unclear how long they’ll be available for free, so you’ll probably want to act quickly. Other games currently available for free on Chromebook include The Elder Scrolls: Legends and Fallout Shelter, both of which are usually $19.99.

In this article: DOOM, Doom II, chromebook, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
77 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Kitty Hawk moves on from its original flying car project

Kitty Hawk moves on from its original flying car project

View
Cowboy upgrades its e-bike with a carbon belt and puncture-resistant tires

Cowboy upgrades its e-bike with a carbon belt and puncture-resistant tires

View
'Project Cars 3' trailer has some sim racing fans worried

'Project Cars 3' trailer has some sim racing fans worried

View
Rockstar temporarily closes online games in support of Black Lives Matter

Rockstar temporarily closes online games in support of Black Lives Matter

View
Sony WH-1000XM4 upgrades detailed in early Walmart product page

Sony WH-1000XM4 upgrades detailed in early Walmart product page

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr