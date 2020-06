To start, the service will be available in Dallas, Houston, New York City and Philadelphia. DoorDash and CVS plan to expand the partnership in the Bronx, Brooklyn, San Francisco and Boston metro areas this summer.

This partnership makes CVS the first pharmacy to join the DoorDash platform. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Postmates has also begun delivering items from Walgreens, Duane Read and 7-Eleven.

While DoorDash will not deliver prescriptions, CVS has experimented with prescription deliveries through UPS drones and Nuro’s autonomous vehicles. Walgreens has tested prescription delivery through FedEx, and Costco and Instacart have also teamed up to provide similar deliveries.