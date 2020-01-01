Latest in Gear

Image credit: Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

Postmates now delivers essentials from Walgreens, Duane Reade and 7-Eleven

You’ll see two new tabs, Essentials and Convenience, in the app.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
34m ago
Close-up of logo reading We Deliver With Postmates, referencing the Postmates food delivery app service, on a restaurant window in the Silicon Valley, San Jose, California, June 7, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

Late last month, Walgreen expanded its partnership with Postmates to deliver over-the-counter medications, household essentials and other convenience products in the US. Today, Postmates is taking that one step further. It’s adding two new categories to the app, Essentials and Convenience, through which you can order items from Walgreens (or Duane Reade) and 7-Eleven, respectively.

The service is available today in all cities that have Walgreens/Duane Reade and 7-Eleven stores, and the app will automatically order from whichever store is closest to you. In addition to the app, you can order online. This should make it easier to shop for things like toothpaste, contact solution -- even toilet paper -- without leaving your house.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the US, Postmates has introduced no-contact deliveries. And active delivery workers diagnosed with COVID-19 or required to self-quarantine “may be eligible to access additional funds to offset up to 2-weeks of lost income” -- a New York court recently ruled that Postmates couriers are entitled to unemployment benefits.

Postmates’ expanded delivery service follows on the heels of DoorDash, which is now delivering items from national and regional chains across the US, including 7-Eleven, Wawa, Casey’s General Store and CircleK. This service is also available through a new Convenience tab at the top of the app, and at its launch, more than 1,800 stores had joined the platform.

In this article: convenience, duane reade, walgreens, coronavirus, 7-eleven, postmates, app, delivery, covid-19, thebuyersguide, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
