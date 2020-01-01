Postmates now delivers essentials from Walgreens, Duane Reade and 7-Eleven

Late last month, Walgreen expanded its partnership with Postmates to deliver over-the-counter medications, household essentials and other convenience products in the US. Today, Postmates is taking that one step further. It’s adding two new categories to the app, Essentials and Convenience, through which you can order items from Walgreens (or Duane Reade) and 7-Eleven, respectively.

The service is available today in all cities that have Walgreens/Duane Reade and 7-Eleven stores, and the app will automatically order from whichever store is closest to you. In addition to the app, you can order online. This should make it easier to shop for things like toothpaste, contact solution -- even toilet paper -- without leaving your house.