DoorDash teams up to open a restaurant in California

DoorDash is no stranger to offering help to restaurants, but now it’s taking a direct stake in their success. The San Francisco Chronicle reports (via The Verge) that DoorDash is investing in Burma Bites, a spin-off restaurant of Oakland’s Burma Superstar that’s due to open October 28th. The team-up, a first for DoorDash, will unsurprisingly focus on delivery and takeout of items from Superstar.

It’s not certain how much money DoorDash is investing. Burma Bites was supposed to open in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the opening. DoorDash told The Verge it had been working on the alliance for a year.