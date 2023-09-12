Double Tap adds customizable gesture control to the new Apple Watch

Apple added a new gesture to the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 that the company believes will change how you use your wearable. Double Tap lets you control various system functions by tapping your thumb and index finger together twice in quick succession — no need to touch the display or free up your other hand.

The company gave several examples of the feature in action. You can use Double Tap to answer or end calls, snooze alarms, play / pause music or start and stop timers. Apple COO Jeff Williams said it’s especially useful for times when your other hand isn’t free, like when walking a dog or carrying groceries. Williams added that you can use Double Tap to call up the Smart Stack, watchOS 10’s new scrollable series of widgets you can also reach by twisting the Digital Crown from your watch face.

Apple says Double Tap requires the faster Neural Engine S9 SIP, so older models will be left out. The company says the Neural Engine “processes data from the accelerometer, gyroscope, and optical heart sensor with a new machine learning algorithm. The algorithm detects the unique signature of tiny wrist movements and changes in blood flow when the index finger and thumb perform a double tap.”

The S9 will be found in the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the company says it will arrive in a software update next month.

