BioWare gives us a (very brief) glimpse at the next 'Dragon Age'

Gamescom’s Opening Night Live event was chock-full of announcements, with BioWare fans getting a treat early on in the livestream: a look at the next Dragon Age game, though at this point we have neither a full title nor release window.

Despite being announced almost two years ago, the game is still at an early point in its production cycle, according to GM/VP Casey Hudson. Most of the stream featured staff talking about their work at BioWare, but we did get a look at some of the concept art like castles on cliffs and underwater fights. Features that were teased include deeper, more involved NPC interaction. Voiceover recording for characters has commenced as well, including Solas (voiced by Gareth David-Lloyd), Bellara (Jee Young Han) and Davrin (Ike Amadi).