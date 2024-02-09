Dyson's new lightweight 'Supersonic r' hairdryer looks a lot like a periscope

Dyson's signature Supersonic hair dryer hasn't changed much since its launch back in 2016, so the brand caught us by surprise when it unveiled a brand new model with a completely different look at New York Fashion Week earlier today. The "Supersonic r" is a tube-shaped hair dryer that dwarfs its predecessor, and it's lighter as well, weighing just 325g (around 11.5 ounces) — almost half that of the original Supersonic, which my hairstylist friend said was too heavy for all-day use.

This impressive weight and size reduction is largely thanks to some re-engineered heating elements, which allowed the team to replace the old design's large head with just a bend at the end of the shaft — like a lower case "r," hence the name. (Remember the HTC RE camera?) Miniaturized heating grills consisting of 99.9% copper microfins are lined up along the pipe's curve, to ensure the high-pressure airflow is heated evenly with high precision (via intelligent heat control) to achieve better hair shine. The elements are also laid out in a way that avoids hot spots being generated, which may otherwise cause heat damage on your hair.

The buttons for three precise airflow settings and four heat modes (including constant cold shot) are just a thumb-click away. The air inlet at the bottom of the handle now comes with a longer-lasting depth-loaded filter, which captures air pollutants typically present in hair salons.

In addition to Dyson's improved Hyperdymium motor in the handle, the Supersonic r is also equipped with an RFID sensor to recognize its magnetic accessories — diffuser, flyaway attachment, wide tooth comb, pro concentrator and a new powerful air attachment. This feature allows the hair dryer to automatically adjust the motor and heater accordingly, in order to deliver optimal airflow and temperature to suit the purpose. On example is that the diffuser is set to low flow and low temperature, which reduces frizz and enhance curls. Each attachment can also save your customized settings for future use.

Dyson's Supersonic r is asking for $570, but it's currently aimed at professionals, meaning us mere mortals will have to figure out other ways to get hold of one. If you happen to be a US-based hairstylist with a valid cosmetology license, feel free to join the waitlist, and your salon can pick up a Supersonic r as soon as April.

