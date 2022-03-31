E3 2022 is canceled, but might be back next year

Multiple publications are reporting that E3 2022 is fully canceled. Both the physical and a planned digital version of the gaming convention have been scrapped for this year, according to IGN and Variety. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which organizes the show, has officially confirmed to Engadget that E3 2022 is canceled, and provided an official statement.

In January, the ESA announced that E3 would be an online-only event, citing concerns over "COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees." According to today's statement, the ESA said "E3 will return in 2023."

The Association added that it "will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer." The organization said it wants to "ensure that the revitalized showcase sets a new standard for hybrid industry events and fan engagement."

Next year's show will be presented "to E3 fans around the world live from Los Angeles," the ESA said. E3 2021 took place online, and in spite of some hiccups, the event saw the announcement of a ton of news. Though E3 has long been a huge and influential show, in the last decade, companies have increasingly shifted to doing things on their own schedules. The pandemic, which forced many companies to learn to host virtual events, only exacerbated the trend.

Here's the entire statement from the ESA:

E3 will return in 2023 with a reinvigorated showcase that celebrates new and exciting video games and industry innovations. We previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19. Today, we announce that there will also be no digital E3 showcase in 2022. Instead, we will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience. We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023.Look for more news and announcements soon.

Update (at 3:55pm ET): Added official statement from ESA after the organization sent confirmation after this story was published.