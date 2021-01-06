Login
Sign up

EA will reveal the next Battlefield game on June 9th

An "internal" trailer leaked last month.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|06.01.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
June 1st, 2021
In this article: Dice, news, EA, gaming, e3 2021, e3, Battlefield, video games
Battlefield V
Dice / EA

EA and Dice will share a first look at the next Battlefield game on June 9th. The reveal is slated to start at 10AM ET next Wednesday. An "internal" trailer of the upcoming game leaked late last month. The short teaser the official Battlefield franchise Twitter account shared appears to confirm the game will take place in a present to near-future setting. The last time Dice dropped players in a modern theater of war was back in 2013's Battlefield 4.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

Outside of the setting, we know EA plans to release the next Battlefield on both current and last generation consoles, and that the game should be out in time for the holidays. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget