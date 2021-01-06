EA will reveal the next Battlefield game on June 9th

EA and Dice will share a first look at the next Battlefield game on June 9th. The reveal is slated to start at 10AM ET next Wednesday. An "internal" trailer of the upcoming game leaked late last month. The short teaser the official Battlefield franchise Twitter account shared appears to confirm the game will take place in a present to near-future setting. The last time Dice dropped players in a modern theater of war was back in 2013's Battlefield 4.

Outside of the setting, we know EA plans to release the next Battlefield on both current and last generation consoles, and that the game should be out in time for the holidays.