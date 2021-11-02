A bunch of EA classics are on sale at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’ve wanted to add to your PC games collection, Amazon’s latest EA sale is a good way to do that. Right now you can grab a number of EA games for as little as $2 including Dead Space, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Star Wars Squadrons and others. It’s unclear how long this sale will last, so if any of the discounted titles have been on your to-play list, it’s worth it to grab them now.

Shop EA games sale on Amazon

The sale includes both oldies and newer titles, some of which are even great to play in VR like Squadrons. There are plenty of all-time lows here, including Dead Space for $2, Apex Legends Octane Edition for $13 and Need for Speed Heat for $15. Other sales like Titanfall 2 for $6, Mass Effect: Andromeda for $10 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $24 represent close to record-low prices, so they’re also worth considering.

While Amazon has sales like this every few months, now’s a good time to stock up if you want a few new titles to get you through the remaining winter months inside. It’s also a good way to add new games to your library without signing up for an EA Play subscription.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.