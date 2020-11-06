EA teases 'awesome' Mass Effect news for N7 day

There may be some good news on the way for Mass Effect fans. On Friday, series publisher EA sent an email to publications like PC Gamer, asking them to keep an eye out for some “awesome” series-related news on the BioWare Blog tomorrow at 11AM ET.

As for what that news could be, we suspect the company will announce a remaster of the first three Mass Effect games. Rumors of an original trilogy remaster have been circulating since May when VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb said the package was one of the surprises EA planned to push out before the end of March 2021. Since then, there’s been a variety of corroborating evidence, including EA’s own messaging. During its recent Q2 earnings, the company told analysts it will announce additional games, including a “remastered title,” before the end of its fiscal 2021 year.