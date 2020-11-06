Latest in Gaming

Image credit: EA / BioWare

EA teases 'awesome' Mass Effect news for N7 day

Will we see the long-rumored original trilogy remaster finally announced?
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
31m ago
Mass Effect 3
EA / BioWare

There may be some good news on the way for Mass Effect fans. On Friday, series publisher EA sent an email to publications like PC Gamer, asking them to keep an eye out for some “awesome” series-related news on the BioWare Blog tomorrow at 11AM ET.

As for what that news could be, we suspect the company will announce a remaster of the first three Mass Effect games. Rumors of an original trilogy remaster have been circulating since May when VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb said the package was one of the surprises EA planned to push out before the end of March 2021. Since then, there’s been a variety of corroborating evidence, including EA’s own messaging. During its recent Q2 earnings, the company told analysts it will announce additional games, including a “remastered title,” before the end of its fiscal 2021 year.

Then there’s the timing of tomorrow’s announcement. November 7th is N7 Day, developer BioWare’s annual celebration of all things Mass Effect. Tomorrow’s event will see the original trilogy’s voice cast — including Mark Meer and Jennifer Hale, the male and female voices of Commander Shepard — reunite for a special panel on the series.

Of course, EA could announce something unrelated to a remaster. But then after months of anticipation and relative radio silence from the franchise since Mass Effect: Andromeda’s less than stellar 2017 release, fans would be disappointed with the company if it didn’t share some substantial piece of news.

