Earin's A-3 true wireless earbuds have an open design with no ear tips

CES is typically a time when several companies unveil new true wireless earbuds, but Earin isn’t waiting until next week. Today, the company revealed the A-3: its third-gen true wireless model that features an open design without an ear tip. Several companies have tried this before now, including Samsung with its Galaxy Buds Live. The A-3 earbuds are also quite small, tucking in somewhat discretely rather than sticking out from the sides of your head.
With an open design, Earin allows you to listen to music, podcasts or calls while also hearing the environment around you. There’s no active noise cancellation (ANC) here, but the company does employ wind noise reduction algorithms as needed. Inside, 14.3mm drivers deliver the sound, and Earin says its speakers “move 20 percent more air than our competitors.”
Despite the small size, Earin didn’t omit any core features. The A-3 offers touch controls for music and calls along with accelerometers that detect which ear an earbud is in. Left and right isn’t pre-selected like most models — you can use either bud in either ear. The A-3 is also equipped with proximity sensors for in-ear detection. With an IP52 rating, these earbuds are sweat, splash and dust resistant, which should be enough protection to wear them during a workout.
In terms of battery life, Earin says you can expect up to five hours on the earbuds themselves. When you factor in the charging case, the company claims up to 30 hours of total use. What’s more, the case supports wireless charging, so you won’t have to reach for a USB-C cable every time you need to refuel.
The A-3 will be available in Q1 2021 for $199. The earbuds are only available in black, but you’ll have the choice of either a black or silver for the aluminum charging case.