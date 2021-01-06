Earin's A-3 true wireless earbuds have an open design with no ear tips

Despite the small size, Earin didn’t omit any core features. The A-3 offers touch controls for music and calls along with accelerometers that detect which ear an earbud is in. Left and right isn’t pre-selected like most models — you can use either bud in either ear. The A-3 is also equipped with proximity sensors for in-ear detection. With an IP52 rating, these earbuds are sweat, splash and dust resistant, which should be enough protection to wear them during a workout.

Earin

In terms of battery life, Earin says you can expect up to five hours on the earbuds themselves. When you factor in the charging case, the company claims up to 30 hours of total use. What’s more, the case supports wireless charging, so you won’t have to reach for a USB-C cable every time you need to refuel.

The A-3 will be available in Q1 2021 for $199. The earbuds are only available in black, but you’ll have the choice of either a black or silver for the aluminum charging case.