Early Amazon Prime Day deal knocks half off the new Echo Show 5

If cost has been standing in the way of you picking up that smart display you really want, then today might be your lucky day. Early Prime Day sales are here, and they're slashing the prices on some of our favorite smart displays, the Echo Show series. The Echo Show 5 third generation is at a new all-time low price, with a 50 percent discount bringing its cost to $45 from $90.

Amazon released its third-gen Echo Show 5 in May with better sound quality and 20 percent faster speeds than its predecessor. It uses Alexa to set timers, check the weather and turn on a playlist. Music-wise, it can stream Amazon Music (obviously), Apple Music and Spotify. You can use its 2MP camera to call loved ones or check in on your pets while out. The device itself is made of 100 percent recycled aluminum.

Early Prime Day sales have also brought Amazon's Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 10 down to record-low prices. The Echo Show 8 second generation is down from $130 to $60 — a 54 percent discount — and features an eight-inch screen, 13MP screen for video calls, 1200 x 800 resolution and visual ID personalization. The third-generation Echo Show 10 is down from $250 to $163 — a 35 percent discount — and touts the same features found on the Echo Show 8, but on a 10.1-inch screen.

