'Echo Generation' trailer delivers some serious EarthBound vibes

EarthBound fans outside of Japan will likely never get to officially play the sequel to their favorite game, but they may finally get the next best thing. Ahead of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X games showcase earlier today, a small developer named Cococucumber showed off Echo Generation. The upcoming title borrows several elements from Nintendo’s seminal 1994 role-playing game.

You can see EarthBound’s influences in the atmospheric story set in a small town in the early 90s. There’s also the turn-based combat that pits a group of friends against enemies like mechs and monsters. At the same time, those influences are complemented by a charming art style that makes use of voxels.