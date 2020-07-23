Latest in Gaming

'Echo Generation' trailer delivers some serious EarthBound vibes

It might be as close as we get to a new 'Mother' game.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
EarthBound fans outside of Japan will likely never get to officially play the sequel to their favorite game, but they may finally get the next best thing. Ahead of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X games showcase earlier today, a small developer named Cococucumber showed off Echo Generation. The upcoming title borrows several elements from Nintendo’s seminal 1994 role-playing game.

You can see EarthBound’s influences in the atmospheric story set in a small town in the early 90s. There’s also the turn-based combat that pits a group of friends against enemies like mechs and monsters. At the same time, those influences are complemented by a charming art style that makes use of voxels.

People love EarthBound (known as Mother 2 in Japan) for a lot of reasons, but from a historical perspective, it’s notable for being one of the games former Nintendo CEO Satoru Iwata worked on while he was a programmer at the company. The former executive passed away in 2015 from a bile duct tumor.

Echo Generation is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC in 2021. On the Xbox Series X, the game will render at 60 frames per second and 4K.

In this article: Xbox, Microsoft, Xbox Series X, Echo Generation, video games, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
