Amazon's Echo Show 10 is on sale for $200 right now

Anker chargers aren’t the only thing on sale at Amazon this weekend. The retailer has also discounted the Echo Show 10. After a 20 percent price drop, the device is $200, down from $250. Both the Charcoal and Glacier White colors are included in the company’s latest promotion. We saw Amazon discount the Echo Show 10 to $180 during Prime Day in July, making this the best price we've seen since then.

Alongside the Echo Show 15 , The Echo Show 10 is one of the more unusual products in Amazon’s smart display lineup. Engadget awarded the device a score of 83 in 2021. The rotating screen is an interesting feature that can make it easier to glance at information and participate in video calls while completing other tasks. It also sounds and looks great, and can double as a security camera. However, the problem with the Echo Show 10 is that it’s significantly more expensive than the Echo Show 8 . When they’re not on sale, the former is double the price of its more affordable sibling. The Echo Show 10 also takes up more counter space. Amazon’s latest sale won’t help with that last point but a $50 discount does make it a more reasonable purchase.

