The Eero 6 WiFi router is 35 percent off ahead of Prime Day

We're two weeks out from Prime Day 2021 but Amazon has already started discounting some of its devices. Its new Eero 6 WiFi router dropped to a new record low today of $83 for a single pack — that's $46 off its normal price and $20 less than its previous record low of $103. The 3-pack, which includes one router and two extenders, is also on sale for $181, which is $98 off its normal price and a new low as well. Since these are part of an early Prime Day promotion on smart home devices, you must be a Prime member to get the sale prices.

Buy Eero 6 at Amazon - $83 Buy Eero 6 (3-pack) at Amazon - $181

Mesh systems like the Eero 6 use one main router and various extenders to provide coverage to your entire home. Amazon came out with the Eero 6 and Pro 6 at the end of last year — they both support WiFi 6 and share an uncomplicated setup process. They also have a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, so you can start to build up a network of smart lights, locks, appliances and more without buying a separate devices to connect them all.

The main differences between the Eero 6 and the Pro 6 are in coverage strength and area. The Eero 6 supports dual-band WiFi and one router will cover up to 1,500 square feet (with the 3-pack, you'll get up to 5,000 square feet of coverage). The Eero Pro 6 supports tri-band WiFi and covers up to 2,000 square feet with just one router, making it better for larger homes.

Also part of Amazon's pre-Prime Day smart home sale are Blink security cameras. Prime members can snag a Blink Outdoor camera kit for $60 right now and that's $40 off its normal price and a new low. These tiny, square cameras can be placed inside or outside thanks to their weatherproof design and they have no wires to fuss with thanks to their replaceable batteries that last up to two years on a single charge.

Buy Blink Outdoor kit at Amazon - $60 Buy Blink Mini at Amazon - $20 Buy new Echo Show 5 + 2 Blink Outdoor cameras bundle at Amazon - $115

Also, the Blink Mini, a smaller, wired version that's designed for indoor use only, is down to $20. And for those that have been eyeing the new Echo Show 5, Amazon has a bundle that includes two Blink Outdoor cameras with a new Echo Show 5 for $115. You'll have to wait a few more days for that to ship, though, as the new Echo Show 5 officially comes out on June 9.

