Amazon's new Echo Show 8 has a camera that can track you around a room

Amazon is upgrading two of its smart displays and adding another one to the lineup. The new Echo Show 8 has a 13-megapixel, wide-angle camera that can follow you as you move around the room. It doesn’t swivel like the Echo Show 10. The device uses virtual panning and tilting, like Facebook’s Portal display, and it’s a useful feature if you like to move around a little while you’re on video calls.

The Echo Show 8 now has an adaptive color display that parallels the ambient light in the room. The device also boasts an octa-core processor and dual stereo speakers.

Amazon hasn’t packed quite as many upgrades into the Echo Show 5, but it now has a 2MP camera with double the resolution of the current model. You can pick up the smart display in light blue as well as charcoal or white.

You’ll soon be able to add audio and visual reactions on Alexa calls, including augmented reality effects, to make them more fun. The Echo Show 8 also supports Zoom calls.

Another upcoming Alexa feature will let you set up routines that trigger when it detects you entering or leaving a room, such as switching lights on or off. Alexa will also be able to activate routines when it hears certain sounds, like a dog barking or someone coughing. You’ll need to opt-in to use these features.

Meanwhile, Amazon has created a version of Echo Show 5 for kids. It has kid-friendly home screen themes, a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a two-year guarantee against any damage.

All of these models have a privacy shutter you can close to block the camera. You can also use the Echo Show 5 and 8 as remote cameras that you can monitor through the Alexa app when you're away from home.

Pre-orders are open today and the smart displays will ship in June. Amazon has dropped the price of the new Echo Show 5 by $5 to $85, while the Echo Show 8 stays at $130. The Echo Show Kids 5 will run you $95.