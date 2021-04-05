Zoom now works on Amazon's Echo Show 10

Amazon Chime is also available on the smart display.


April 5th, 2021
You now have another way to hop into Zoom calls with friends, family and co-workers. Amazon is bringing the video chat service to its Echo Show 10 smart displays in the US, according to SlashGear. Echo Show 8 already has Zoom support.

Hooking up your calendar to Alexa or your Zoom account will make it easy to use the app on an Echo Show, as long as you have a meeting ID and passcode on a calendar entry. Otherwise, you can tell Alexa to join a call and you'll be asked for the meeting ID and passcode. We've contacted Zoom for more details.

Amazon Chime, which will work in a similar way to Zoom on the smart display, is also rolling out on Echo Show 10. The device should update automatically with support for the two apps. Having Zoom and Chime on Echo Show 10 (alongside the likes of Alexa Calling and Skype) should be useful for folks who want to take video calls in another part of their home without using a small phone screen or having to lug around a laptop or tablet.

