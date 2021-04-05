Zoom now works on Amazon's Echo Show 10

You now have another way to hop into Zoom calls with friends, family and co-workers. Amazon is bringing the video chat service to its Echo Show 10 smart displays in the US, according to SlashGear . Echo Show 8 already has Zoom support .

Hooking up your calendar to Alexa or your Zoom account will make it easy to use the app on an Echo Show, as long as you have a meeting ID and passcode on a calendar entry. Otherwise, you can tell Alexa to join a call and you'll be asked for the meeting ID and passcode. We've contacted Zoom for more details.