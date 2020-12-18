Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazon

Amazon brings group calls to Echo devices in the US

You can also join Zoom calls on the Echo Show 8.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
25m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Group calling on Amazon Echo Show smart display
Amazon

As promised, Amazon is adding group calling to Echo devices — just in time for those socially distant holiday get-togethers. If you live in the US, you can use Alexa to start a group call on our Echo speaker or display. So long as one person in your circle has created a group, anyone in that group can start a voice or video conversation with other members. As you might imagine, that could be particularly helpful for connecting with family.

You’ll have alternatives. Both Zoom and Amazon Chime calls are rolling out on the Echo Show 8 to let you join videoconferences without reaching for a laptop or handheld device. One-on-one chats, meanwhile, now offer captioning for voice and video calls on all Echo Show devices. That could be vital if you’re hard of hearing or simply have a noisy household.

There’s something for younger chatters, too. Children using either a Fire Kids Edition tablet or the Amazon Kids app on a regular tablet now have the option of placing Alexa-to-Alexa voice and video calls to approved contacts. Incoming calls from approved contacts is only due in the “coming months,” but this is still helpful if you’d like your kids to talk to their grandparents without asking for help.

In this article: Amazon, echo, Echo Dot, echo show, Smart speaker, group calling, group chats, Echo Show 8, zoom, fire tablet, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10, Fire 7, video calls, video chat, voice chat, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Sony yanked 'Cyberpunk 2077' from the PlayStation Store

The Morning After: Sony yanked 'Cyberpunk 2077' from the PlayStation Store

View
Samsung’s Galaxy S21 color schemes pop in newly leaked images

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 color schemes pop in newly leaked images

View
GoPro's updated remote can control five cameras at a time

GoPro's updated remote can control five cameras at a time

View
Microsoft confirms it found compromised SolarWinds code in its systems

Microsoft confirms it found compromised SolarWinds code in its systems

View
Riot Games is working on a 'League of Legends' MMORPG

Riot Games is working on a 'League of Legends' MMORPG

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr