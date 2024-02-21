Elden Ring expansion 'Shadow of the Erdtree' arrives on June 21

Elden Ring fans who have been itching for a reason to return to the Lands Between (y'know, other than it being one of the best-received games in recent memory) will soon have one. Publisher Bandai Namco and studio FromSoftware revealed in a gameplay trailer that the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion will arrive on PC, PlayStation and Xbox on June 21. The studio announced the DLC one year ago.

The three-minute trailer is suitably epic in scope. It features new locales and more devious bosses to take down. One looks like a giant burning Wicker Man, while another has a horn-headed, lion-esque visage and lightning powers. We also got a look at a gross, worm-like enemy that can almost swallow the player character.

It seems there will be new hand-to-hand combat options as the protagonist is shown attacking an enemy with a combination of kicks. At the end of the clip, our hero sprouts wings for what appears to be an aerial attack.

According to Bandai Namco, players will be entering "the Land of Shadow to explore a new adventure full of mysteries and danger," where they'll "unravel the dark side of the Elden Ring story." Pre-orders for the $40 expansion are open and newcomers will be able to pick up a bundle that includes the base game. Various special editions include extras such as an artbook, soundtrack and a figure of Messmer the Impaler, who appears to be the expansion's big bad.