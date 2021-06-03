FromSoftware and George R.R. Martin's 'Elden Ring' arrives in January 2022

It’s been two long, long years since FromSoftware’s Elden Ring was first announced, and now we finally have a release date, along with the news that it’s coming out on next-gen systems like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It’ll land on Windows, PlayStation and Xbox on January 22, 2022.

Elden Ring is hotly anticipated not just because it’s the next project from director Hidetaka Miyazaki of the infamously punishing Souls games, but also because it’s a completely new world co-created by A Song of Ice and Fire scribe George R.R. Martin, with some development help from former Game of Thrones staffers. (Not David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, we swear.) There are walking landmasses, glowing trees and plenty of nightmare-fuel creatures. And dragons, of course. Gotta have dragons.

Summer Games Fest was our first look at some game play, though nothing to indicate any big changes for Souls fans. And even if we still don't know what the "Elden Ring" is, the story still seems to be interesting enough to tide us over until The Winds of Winter comes out... whenever that is.