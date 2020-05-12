Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Bethesda

Elder Scrolls unveils a choose-your-own Twitter adventure

There are branching decisions that let you choose (or not) to team up, fight and more.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
2h ago
Elder Scrolls online Twitter choose your own
Bethesda

Bethesda recently released the Markarth DLC Game Pack for Elder Scrolls Online (ESO), and is currently letting you play ESO online for free until December 9th — as it has done before. To promote the release of the game pack, Bethesda ANZ is offering a choose your own adventure-type story on Twitter, as PC Gamer noted. The first step is to choose a road, snowy hills or the woods, and from there, you can make branching type choices about whether to fight, make friends and more.

Skyrim players will remember Markarth as a city with a waterfall where a shocking Forsworn murder takes place. The Markarth DLC Game Pack concludes the “Dark Heart of Skyrim” storyline that’s been a part of Elder Scrolls’ recent expansions.

I tried it and died a few times before making it to the end, where I arrived at a final tweet with an image. Players in Australia and New Zealand can screencap that image and submit it to win one of 20 digital ESO prize packs. That main aim of the promotion, however, is to give you a flavor of ESO and hopefully get you to try the full game while it’s free. If you do decide to buy the full standard edition, it’s currently on sale for 60 percent off.

