Report finds many US election officials vulnerable to phishing attacks

The security risks around the 2020 presidential election aren’t limited to direct attacks on the voting systems. Research firm Area 1 Security has published a report (via Wall Street Journal) warning that many election officials are using email systems that leave them vulnerable to phishing attacks and hacks. Out of more than 10,000 state and local officials, about 53 percent only had “rudimentary or non-standard” defenses against phishing. Only 18.6 percent had “advanced” safeguards in place, and 5.4 percent were using personal email addresses.

Small jurisdictions in Maine, Michigan, Missouri and New Hampshire were using a flawed version of Exim, software that’s free but has also been targeted by state-sponsored Russian hackers.