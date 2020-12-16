An electric RV is coming from Lordstown Motors and Camping World

Lordstown Motors, a company that’s been focused on developing electric trucks for commercial customers, is teaming up with the RV retailer Camping World for a slew of EV offerings. Most intriguing, the companies are planning to build the first large-scale production electric RV, as Autoblog reports. Before that mythical vehicle arrives, though, Camping World will also launch a nationwide service and collision network for Lordstown’s EVs.

Current RV owners aren’t left out of the fun either: the two companies are also working on a lithium-ion battery pack for trailers, which would replace gasoline generators. And Camping World also plans to launch a Good Sam EV charging network at its locations.