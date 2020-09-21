Latest in Gear

Elgato’s new Ring Light can be controlled from a Stream Deck

It features much of the same tech as Elgato's Key Light.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
29m ago
When it comes to streaming, a well lit room can often make the difference when engaging with a community. Elgato has been developing its livestream lighting range for a while now, and its newest lighting product — the Ring Light — has been designed to put all the focus on streamers while also integrating seamlessly with the rest of company’s streaming kit. As well as controlling the light from the app (or with Siri), pre-sets can also be added to Elgato’s Stream Decks, making lighting changes as easy as hitting a button.

Much like the Key Light, the new Ring Light has premium, edge-lit LEDs with a color range of 2900 - 7000K. A separate ball-head mount offers plenty of options for positioning, and it’s multi-mount compatible. Elgato products have reputation for selling out fast, but the Ring Light is currently available for $200 at Best Buy.

