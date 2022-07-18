Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2 falls to an all-time low of $125

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Next-level game streaming requires some serious hardware, but popular products from Elgato and others don't go on sale often. Luckily, you can now grab Elgato's popular Stream Deck MK.2 for just $125, or $25 off — the lowest price we've seen yet.

The latest version of the Stream Deck has 15 programmable keys that let you trigger actions to launch apps, mute your mic, turn on lights, post to social media and more with just a press of a button — making it a handy tool to have if you want a more professional setup. We included the Stream Deck Mini in a recent gift guide as a smaller, more affordable option, but the MK.2 gives you more flexibility — plus, you can inject more of your style into the MK.2 by customizing it with a faceplate.

While Twitch and other streamers are the primary users of the Stream Deck, others can benefit too. Think of the device's hotkeys almost like keyboard shortcuts, but more powerful — you can program them to launch your most-used apps, open folders, control audio and video feeds and more. If you spend a ton of time on your computer, the Stream Deck could become an indispensable tool that makes your workflow more efficient. As mentioned, though, it rarely goes on sale — so if you've been waiting, now's the time to act.

