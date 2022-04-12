Elon Musk says Apple has ‘fully resumed’ advertising on Twitter

According to Elon Musk, Apple has “fully resumed” advertising on Twitter. The billionaire made the comment during a Twitter Spaces conversation he broadcast from his private plane on Saturday evening. On November 28th, Musk claimed Apple had “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and threatened to remove the platform’s iOS client from the App Store. “Do they hate free speech?” Musk asked his followers and went on to play up the censorship angle.

The New York Times reports Apple temporarily stopped advertising on Twitter following the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs on November 19th. The outlet notes brands tend to their dial back their Twitter ads following shootings and disasters, primarily because they don’t want to see their products next to tweets about human tragedy.

Amazon is also planning to resume advertising on Twitter at about $100m a year pending some security tweaks to the company’s ads platform, per a source familiar with the situation. https://t.co/VWQJX4HZEp — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) December 4, 2022

Two days after blasting Apple, Musk said he had met with Tim Cook . “We resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store,” he posted. “Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.” On Saturday, Musk added Apple was the largest advertiser on Twitter. That same day, he thanked advertisers “ for returning to Twitter .”

Separately, Platformer’s Zoë Schiffer reported on Saturday that Amazon also had plans to start advertising on Twitter again. The retail giant has reportedly committed to spending approximately $100 million per year, “pending some security tweaks to the company’s ads platform.”