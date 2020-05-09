Elon Musk says he'll move Tesla's headquarters to Nevada or Texas

Elon Musk has been frustrated that Tesla’s Fremont factory has remained shut down due to Alameda County’s lockdown order, and that anger has apparently reached the boiling point. Musk has claimed that he’ll move Tesla’s headquarters to Nevada or Texas “immediately” as a result of Alameda County’s decision to keep the Fremont factory shut through May. He also threatened to pull all manufacturing from Fremont “depending on how Tesla is treated in the future.”

On top of this, Musk said Tesla would sue the county for allegedly defying “the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense.”