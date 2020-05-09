Latest in Gear

Elon Musk says he'll move Tesla's headquarters to Nevada or Texas

He also says he's suing Alameda County over pandemic lockdowns.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
7m ago
Elon Musk has been frustrated that Tesla’s Fremont factory has remained shut down due to Alameda County’s lockdown order, and that anger has apparently reached the boiling point. Musk has claimed that he’ll move Tesla’s headquarters to Nevada or Texas “immediately” as a result of Alameda County’s decision to keep the Fremont factory shut through May. He also threatened to pull all manufacturing from Fremont “depending on how Tesla is treated in the future.”

On top of this, Musk said Tesla would sue the county for allegedly defying “the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense.”

The entrepreneur has made his displeasure with the Fremont shutdown clear on more than one occasion, including on Twitter and in a profanity-laced outburst in an earning call where he called lockdown safety measures an attack on freedom.

We’ve asked the company if it can elaborate on Musk’s statements. If he follows through, however, it could significantly affect the automotive and technology industries. It’d leave California without a major car maker, as Musk suggested, while boosting Tesla’s presence in Nevada. It could hurt Tesla’s ability to hire new staff in the process, mind you. The company has poached staff from tech companies in the San Francisco Bay Area that might not have needed to relocate at all. While this does reduce the chances of companies ‘stealing’ Tesla employees, the EV maker could have a harder time recruiting workers without immediate access to Silicon Valley talent.

