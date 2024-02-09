Engadget Podcast: Reviewing the Apple Vision Pro

We’ve spent the last week with the Apple Vision Pro and we have thoughts! This week, Senior Writer Sam Rutherford and Podcast Producer Ben Ellman join Devindra to chat about his Vision Pro review, as well as their first impressions of the headset. It’s far from a slam dunk, but it’s also one of the most fascinating devices we’ve ever seen. We dive into Apple’s impressive 3D Immersive Videos, the elegant simplicity of the Vision Pro’s eye tracking and hand gestures, and the trouble with wearing such a heavy headset.

Topics

Devindra’s Apple Vision Pro review – 0:49

Microsoft’s gaming division is expected to announce former exclusive games going multiplatform – 51:06

Maliciously edited video of President Biden is allowed to stay by Facebook’s oversight board – 54:30

Add Taylor Swift to the list of celebrities who don’t want their jets tracked – 57:35

Working on – 1:00:10

Pop culture picks – 1:00:50

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Sam Rutherford

Guest: Ben Ellman

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

