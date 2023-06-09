Engadget Podcast: Apple WWDC 2023 wrap-up

After tons of typing and running around Apple’s campus, we’re ready to wrap up WWDC 2023. This week, Devindra chats with Editor-in-Chief Dana Wollman and Senior Writer Sam Rutherford about Apple’s foray into spatial computing with the Vision Pro, the 15-inch MacBook Air, and the company’s many (many) software announcements. Also, we discuss Spotify’s latest podcast flubs, Diablo 4, and the new Genndy Tartakovsky animated series Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.

Topics

Apple’s AR Headset, iOS 17, MacOS 14 and everything else we expect to see at WWDC 2023 – 1:16

Meta Quest 3 details drop ahead of Apple’s developer conference next week – 33:48

Oppo debuts MR Glass Developer Edition – 37:41

AI leaders issue dire warning on its risks, neglecting their own responsibility in its development – 41:46

Chatbot rolled out by National Eating Disorders Association taken offline after giving bad advice – 45:37

Working on – 52:17

Listener mailbag – 56:41

Pop culture picks – 58:39

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Sam Rutherford

Guest: Dana Wollman

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artist: Luke Brooks and Joel Chokkattu

