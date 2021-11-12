Engadget Podcast: A $249 Surface Laptop and Black Friday prep

It’s that time of the year again: Figuring out all of the best gifts to buy from our Holiday Gift Guide. This week, Commerce Editor Valentina Palladino joins Cherlynn and Devindra to chat about our latest batch of product suggestions, as well as some tips on snagging deals ahead of Black Friday. Also, they chat about Microsoft’s intriguing new $249 Surface Laptop SE, a low-spec, kid-focused notebook for schools. And Devindra chats with Ethan Zuckerman, a UMASS Amherst professor and technology researcher, about Facebook/Meta’s vision of the metaverse and ways we can combat corporate control of the internet. (Check out Ethan’s article at The Atlantic: Hey Facebook, I Built a Metaverse 27 Years Ago.)

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!



Topics





Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Valentina Palladino

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien